Depop comes to Rexburg

Thrifting has become a hit for broke college students, but what could make it better than making a few quick bucks along with it? This is how second-hand selling has become a growing industry not only for Gen Z, but multiple generations, with 20% of each generation buying from secondhand shops every month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Statistics.

Whether the community visits Goodwill and Deseret Industries to stalk the shelves or just look for cheap grabs, thrifting has increased by 65% in the last ten years across the country.

When it comes to selling, two BYU-Idaho students have found themselves as campus ambassadors for Depop, a second-hand selling website: Esme Montano, a senior studying communication, and Tyler Fowles, a sophomore studying graphic design.

The two of them had been friends for a couple of years and had the opportunity to bring Depop to Rexburg.

"Right now, we've only been doing like tabling events, but we're trying to plan more events like flea markets, like listing parties where we can sell clothes," Fowles said.

Montano also chimed in with their current experience.

"I know a lot of people are on Depop," Montano said. "Or people here are very thrifty because it's kind of like the only thing Rexburg has to offer."

Some other students on campus also had thoughts to share about the thrifting culture in Rexburg.

Josie Lewis, a sophomore studying organizational leadership, shared a similar sentiment.

"I think everything that gets thrifted just ends up back at thrift stores. It’s just a cycle here," Lewis said. "Like people buy stuff at the beginning of the semester mostly, then once the semester ends they don’t have room for it so they donate it again, and it’s just a never-ending cycle."

This thought process is also what spurred Montano and Fowles to action. How can we turn this cycle into something that can make broke college students money?

"After my mission, I came back with like literally $100 in my whole entire bank account. So I was like, 'I'm so broke,' and I had a bunch of old clothes that I needed to sell, so I [remembered] that I had Depop, and I listed all of them ... It worked because I realized people are actually buying this stuff, and it helped me out a lot, actually," Fowles said.

Montano also had an experience that opened her eyes to Depop. Her friend had given her a box of her old clothes and asked her to get rid of it for her. In response, Montano asked if she could at least sell them so the clothes would be of use. Happily, Montano was able to see the clothes and give them a longer life in the process.

Esme Montano stands on the sidewalk with her Depop shipping orders. Image Credit: Tyler Fowles

The ambassadors are hopeful to hold events for the next couple of months to encourage people to invest in a thrifty lifestyle.

Depop is a website and app based on selling second-hand items cheaply. They encourage shoppers to "keep it circular" and reuse and resell clothes that still have more life.

With thrifting, Depop, and more making the rounds across college campuses, students can expect to see thrifting becoming an everyday lifestyle.