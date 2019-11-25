Thrive: Helping students one tactic at a time

Thrive is a nine-week program put on by the Wellness Center that aims to aid students in their battle with anxiety and depression. Thrive provides coping skills to help students handle life in college and life after graduation.

The group meets on Tuesdays in the John W. Hart building for a discussion. Topics include nature, physical fitness, nutrition, relationships, technology and meaning of life.

Thursdays apply Tuesday’s topics through different activities. Students have participated in hikes, meditative yoga, various art activities and making connections with new friends.

Melissa Russell, a therapeutic recreation faculty member, said “Our main goal is to give the students a feeling of belonging.”

According to Forbes.com, college students are experiencing higher levels of stress, depression and anxiety than previous generations.

Jordan Davis, a freshman studying biomedical engineering, said Thrive has helped him become more educated with coping skills and tactics to help anyone, including members of his family.

“I’ve learned nothing but positivity from this class,” Davis said.

At the beginning of the program, students broke into smaller groups to create goals, like how to improve mental health and how to boost morale.

These groups help the students stay accountable to each other on their goals.