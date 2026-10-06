Thrive supports student mental health

Thrive, an emotional wellness program on campus, hosts workshops every Tuesday and Thursday at the John W. Hart building. Their 5 p.m. session is held in rooms 154 and 170, and 6 p.m. session is in room 152.
Thrive: Emotional Wellness encourages students to experiment with nutrition, physical activity, art therapy, nature therapy, self-compassion and positive emotions to facilitate better mental health. It also teaches evidence-based interventions and allows participants to apply the methods taught through experiential learning.
The cost to attend is $25. However, Thrive also has a workshop called Ancestry Pursuit: Roots of Strength, which is free. Ancestry Pursuit meets 6-7:30 p.m. in Hart 152. If the $25 cost for the wellness workshop cannot be afforded, students have the option to come to Melissa Russell for a coupon code to get it for free. She can be reached with her email at russellm@byui.edu and her office is 241 in the Hart building.
Students can register for both on the BYU-Idaho Wellness Center website. While it is best to join near the beginning of the semester, students are welcome to join anytime.
Melina Lyons, a senior studying recreation therapy and facilitator for Thrive, says she was inspired to become a facilitator for Thrive by being a part of the program and seeing what the coping skills have done for her.
To students hesitating to join, Lacy Powell, a senior studying recreation therapy and facilitator, said taking a step of faith will always bless people's lives.
“It’s such a game changer," Alumni Faith Larson, a volunteer at Thrive, said. "You see people ... finally having a place where they feel safe and feel like they belong."
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