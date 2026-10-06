Thrive supports student mental health

Thrive, an emotional wellness program on campus, hosts workshops every Tuesday and Thursday at the John W. Hart building. Their 5 p.m. session is held in rooms 154 and 170, and 6 p.m. session is in room 152.

Thrive: Emotional Wellness encourages students to experiment with nutrition, physical activity, art therapy, nature therapy, self-compassion and positive emotions to facilitate better mental health. It also teaches evidence-based interventions and allows participants to apply the methods taught through experiential learning.

The cost to attend is $25. However, Thrive also has a workshop called Ancestry Pursuit: Roots of Strength, which is free. Ancestry Pursuit meets 6-7:30 p.m. in Hart 152. If the $25 cost for the wellness workshop cannot be afforded, students have the option to come to Melissa Russell for a coupon code to get it for free. She can be reached with her email at russellm@byui.edu and her office is 241 in the Hart building.

Students can register for both on the BYU-Idaho Wellness Center website. While it is best to join near the beginning of the semester, students are welcome to join anytime.

Professor Melissa Russel poses with Thrive facilitators. Image Credit: Marie Millburn

Melina Lyons, a senior studying recreation therapy and facilitator for Thrive, says she was inspired to become a facilitator for Thrive by being a part of the program and seeing what the coping skills have done for her.

To students hesitating to join, Lacy Powell, a senior studying recreation therapy and facilitator, said taking a step of faith will always bless people's lives.

Thrive facilitators pose together for their first meeting. Image Credit: Marie Millburn

“It’s such a game changer," Alumni Faith Larson, a volunteer at Thrive, said. "You see people ... finally having a place where they feel safe and feel like they belong."