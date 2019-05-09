Throwback to tacos, tamales and traditions

Photos by Carlos Bolivar
The smell of tamales and the sound of mariachi music filled the streets on Saturday during the second annual Cinco de Mayo festival. The City of Rexburg held the festival on May 4 from noon to 6 p.m. Purple, green, blue and red flags hung across Center Street as community members gathered to celebrate Mexico’s victory against the French Empire.
Noon
Tents and trucks provided food, drinks, jewelry, face painting and even a mechanical bull ride. Vendors sold tacos, tamales, nachos, churros and horchata.
Linda Seaman, a freshman majoring in marriage and family studies, said her favorite part of the festival was the tacos.
1 p.m.
Dancers from BYU-Idaho represented different states in Mexico and their Mexican culture in their performances.
“Honestly, I could tell how much work they [the dancers] put into it,” said David Steele, a sophomore studying advanced vehicle systems. “It’s just really amazing to watch.”
For the past two weeks, student dancers rehearsed for this event. Tuesdays through Saturdays were dedicated to practicing and perfecting the performance. The dancers used real machetes in the representation of the Mexican state Jalisco.
Dancers wore outfits to represent each state. During the dance of Jalisco, the men wore large black sombreros and black suits with white shirts and red bows. The women wore brightly colored dresses. Dancers for Veracruz wore white dresses.
2 p.m.
A crane securing a giant, colorful piñata dropped candy onto a small crowd of children.
2:30 p.m.
Professional Aztec dancers in authentic headdresses of multicolored feathers accompanied with drums shared their heritage and culture at the Cinco de Mayo festival.
Jacob Seaman, a freshman studying healthcare administration, reflected on his mission in Xalapa, Mexico, as he ate street tacos and listened to the authentic Mexican music.
4 p.m.
A second large llama piñata hung above another crowd as candy dropped from the belly of the paper llama.
6 p.m.
The food vendors, business owners, dancer and participants packed up their cars and trucks as another Cinco de Mayo festival came to a close.