Throwback to tacos, tamales and traditions

Dancers from BYU-Idaho represented different states in Mexico and their Mexican culture in their performances.

“Honestly, I could tell how much work they [the dancers] put into it,” said David Steele, a sophomore studying advanced vehicle systems. “It’s just really amazing to watch.”

For the past two weeks, student dancers rehearsed for this event. Tuesdays through Saturdays were dedicated to practicing and perfecting the performance. The dancers used real machetes in the representation of the Mexican state Jalisco.

Dancers wore outfits to represent each state. During the dance of Jalisco, the men wore large black sombreros and black suits with white shirts and red bows. The women wore brightly colored dresses. Dancers for Veracruz wore white dresses.