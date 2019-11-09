WATCH: Thunder rugby team take championship over the Hawks

The BYU-Idaho competitive rugby tournament took place Thursday, Nov. 7, resulting in the Thunder defeating the Hawks and being crowned champions.

Although only one team finished the season with the championship, many students played the sport throughout the semester.

“I like the brotherhood,” said Tyson Smack, a sophomore studying communication. “My teammates are all real close and we play hard together. It’s fun to go out there and fight with some of your friends.”

Smack has been playing rugby for eight years.

“It’s fun to get to know the guys that you’re playing with and work hard to achieve a goal together,” Smack said.

In addition to social opportunities throughout the season, rugby provides students with competition and a workout. Unlike football, rugby players hit and tackle each other without wearing protective pads.

Oren Wilkerson, a student studying biology, loves the sport of rugby and attended last Thursday’s tournament.

“Unlike football, it’s continuous,” he said. “You get to keep running and smash people and run into stuff and hit things and they don’t care, unless you kill someone. It’s one of those sports where there is a lot of camaraderie.”

James Hillyer, a player and a referee at the tournament, is a freshman studying construction management. He said he enjoys rugby’s versatility.

“You get to pass, run, hit people,” Hillyer said. “It’s a lot of fun. I got to meet a lot of new people. I’ve learned to get to know the sport better and I’ve been able to let out those stressful feelings.”

Hillyer also believes rugby allows players to alleviate the stresses of daily school work and have fun.

The final score was 21-7, Thunder.