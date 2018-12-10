Time for Scroll to DTR with the police log

Sharing is caring!











The police log has been a part of the Scroll for years and gives a peek into the work done by the Rexburg Police Department.

“It [the police log] has been a part of the Scroll for longer than I have been here,” said John Thompson, one of the faculty advisors for Scroll. “Public info has always been a part of the news because of the public’s interest in what is happening in the community.”

The police log is a list of reports that details what an officer encountered while on call. These were published daily by Capt. Randy Lewis, but the highlights are chosen weekly by the Scroll leadership employed that semester.

“I love the police log and, to be honest, that is the first section I go to when I pick up the Scroll,” said Ian Johnson, a senior majoring in accounting. “I am happy with the work the police force, but I’m also surprised by what happens in Rexburg.”

The police log was published on the Scroll website from Feb. 4, 2014, to March 28, 2016.

Thompson said the police log will be going digital again under the news feed section of the Scroll Website.

To reflect on the history of the police log, here are some reports from the past that have been published online and on the physical copy of the Scroll.

Avoiding the scam Feb. 4, 2014

Complainant came in and stated that she believed that someone was trying to fraud her. Complainant had put an ad on Craigslist for voice lessons and someone had responded and told her that they were sending her a check and to forward some of the money to Washington, D.C. Police advised her not to use the check and to not send any money. Complainant did not lose any money in the fraud attempt.

A passionate battle brought to you by Xbox Feb. 18, 2014

Neighbors called to report a male and female that appeared to be fighting. Officers made contact with the two, and they were just being loud while playing Xbox and were asked to stop.

No intruder found Feb. 23 and March 2 2016

Tenants hearing noises in the kitchen when they had been sure the door was locked when they looked the door was open. Police made contact with the roommates and searched the apartment to make sure there was no intruder. Windows were all checked to make sure they were locked.

Reported twice, never to be found Feb. 9 and 11, 2016

Police were dispatched to the area of the roundabout due to reports of an older individual walking in the middle of the road. Police searched the area and surrounding areas but were unable to locate the reported individual.

Cookies that elevated standards May 29, 2018

Police were notified that a female in a local apartment complex may be in possession of cookies that contained marijuana. Police attempted to make contact with the individual but were informed that she had left town for the weekend.



Editor’s note: All information contained in this section is public record and is accessible to anyone through the Rexburg Police Department.