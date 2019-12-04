Time to get cuffed

The freezing winter days in Rexburg can grow long as the indoor activities start increasing. People may seem to be coupling up or being “cuffed.” According to Urban Dictionary, during the fall and winter months, people who would normally rather be single or promiscuous, find themselves desiring to be “cuffed” or tied down by a serious relationship.

For many, this time of year means hot chocolate dates, couch cuddles and snow couple photoshoots.

For others, this time of year looks like third-wheeling on hot chocolate dates and wearing extra sweaters inside while crying to Hallmark movies at 3 a.m.

“I know seeing lots of happy couples as a single dude made me wanna be in a happy couple,” said Clay Breeden, a junior studying psychology. “It’s especially contagious when cuffing spreads to your friends and roommates.”

The rise in couples may lead to many single people feeling hyper-aware of their relationship status.

“Cuffing season makes me feel very single,” said Abigail Baker, a sophomore studying elementary education.

Others utilize cuffing season to their advantage.

“Cuffing season is genius,” said Everett Watson, a sophomore majoring in international studies. “It’s cold, it’s boring, seasonal depression is hitting hard and people don’t want to be lonely through it… Also, people want to have someone that they can spend the holidays with or reassure their extended family that they aren’t lonely and single.”

Besides the single people who feel sad and lonely and those who feel motivated, one final group remains: those who find cuffing season frivolous.

“I would say that it’s unwise to couple up for the sole purpose of not being lonely because it’s a forced and artificial relationship,” said Parker Johnson, a freshman studying computer engineering. “Like you might as well be alone because the relationship you’re in is meaningless.”

On the other hand, if successful in cuffing a significant other this holiday season, couples may have looked forward to decorating cookies, buying matching pajamas and rubbing their relationship in the face of single friends via social media.

“I got a boyfriend at the beginning of this semester because I knew ‘cuffing season’ was right around the corner,” said Leanne Larson a sophomore studying communication. “He’s coming down to my house for Christmas so my Instagram is going to be full of pictures of us.”