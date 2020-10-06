Time to vote: a guide to voting

Nov. 3 is right around the corner, and with that date comes the 2020 presidential election. Due to the worldwide pandemic, many states are providing absentee options and recommend voters mail in their vote in order to stay safe and stay healthy during the pandemic.

During this season, for many first-time voters and many more first-time absentee voters, it is important to know what steps to take to register to vote, request a ballot and cast a vote.

Any student who is an Idaho resident can follow these easy steps to ensure their voice is heard in the 2020 election:

1. Register to vote by Oct. 9.

2. Request an absentee ballot at least 12 days prior to the election when it will come in the mail.

3. Postmark completed ballots and mail them in by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

If the deadline for requesting the ballot by mail has passed in your state, absentee ballots can be cast at the polling place. Vote.org answers other questions voters might have in preparation for this unique election year.

Students who are residents in other states will need to follow similar instructions to request a ballot and have it mailed to their temporary home in Rexburg.

In the Hyrum Manwaring Center near the front stage, a booth will be set up from Oct. 6-9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with information for students who need help registering to votes and requesting their absentee ballot.

Sydney Coley, a junior studying graphic design, is one of the mentors in charge of the booth.

“Some things we also provide are one-on-one mentoring if you need some extra help with that, and workshops,” Coley said.

The next workshops will take place on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 8 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. More information can be found at the booth.

With voting comes responsibility. Poynter University put together resources for individuals to “prepare for the poll,” including an option to receive daily text messages letting voters know if the information they are seeing on social media is accurate or if they should look elsewhere. You can sign up for the text messages here.

Poynter also prepared a “Fact-Checking 101” document for voters to view, learn how to spot fake news and understand if what they read or hear is accurate.

According to the site, the purpose is to teach the following:

— The difference between reporting, commentary and fact-checking.

— All the different definitions of misinformation, from clickbait to deepfakes

— How to use the three most common fact-checking tools.

— What a fact-check looks like on different social media platforms.

— How to spot political ads on social media.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, Poynter is hosting a virtual face-to-face event for voters who would like to be more informed before casting their vote. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. MST.

Tickets are required, but the event is free. According to the event page, the event’s purpose is to “learn how to combat election misinformation.”

The way voices and opinions can be shared is through voting. In a BYU devotional on Sept. 13, 2016, President Dallin H. Oaks urged members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to vote.

“Nevertheless, as the First Presidency always reminds us, we have the responsibility to become informed about the issues and candidates and to independently exercise our right to vote,” Oaks said. “Voters, remember, this applies to candidates for the many important local and state offices, as well as the contested presidential election.”