Time-traveling back to Ricks

Learn more about where BYU-Idaho all started at the “Ricks, What’s your story?” Open House on Jan. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the David O. McKay Library Special Collections and Archive.

The exhibit will let others experience the history of Ricks College by showing an abundance of historical artifacts such as old yearbooks. With a guest speaker and videos to depict the historic times, students can receive a deeper knowledge of Ricks College.

Old Ricks College football jerseys, clothes and graduation robes will be on display for students to have the chance to see authentic artifacts from the time. There will be information about the growth of the junior college into a four-year institution.

News clippings will be displayed from a 2001 Scroll newspaper featuring the announcement of Ricks College becoming BYU-Idaho.

