Tin can luminaries can brighten your weekend

As the days get shorter and the nights grow longer, the Madison Library District is lighting up the evening with a candle-crafting activity available to the public on Friday.

During this event, students and community members will learn how to make their own tin can luminaries to light up their homes on winter nights. Participants can personalize their craft — poking holes, creating unique designs and painting the cans.

“All of the supplies will be provided, and it’s a free event for those 18 and older,” said Courtney Homer, a librarian at the Madison Library District.

The event occurs from 7-8 P.M. on Friday, Nov. 15.