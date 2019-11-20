Tin crafts and a night of laughs

The sound of clinking metal and folk music filled the Madison Library District on Friday night as about a dozen people gathered to participate in one of the library’s periodical adult craft nights.

Tin can luminaries are a type of crafted candle that illuminates a design on the side of the can. As part of their mission to bring the community together, the library provided free materials and instructions to those who participated and wanted to make these crafts of their own.

William Johnson, the program assistant for the library, said, “Basically, our goal with the crafts is to get people in the community involved with the library in general. We don’t want people to see the library as a place with just old dusty books; we want people to come in and see the fun things we do.”

The process of creating the tin can luminaries is as follows: First, a paper stencil is taped over the can. Next, a hammer and nail are applied to poke holes through the stencil. Then, a candle is placed inside the can, illuminating the imprinted design.

The event took place in a single lit room in an overall darkened library. For some people, the intimate nature of this local Idaho event created a special atmosphere.

Among those in attendance were a few BYU-Idaho students. Christopher Huber, a sophomore studying computer engineering, said, “It was a surprisingly chill and fun event. I would rate this experience a seven out of 10 for the friends I made along the way. I also got my fill of Celtic sea shanties.”

The music that Huber referred to was from a “Celtic Woman” playlist that Johnson put on at the beginning of the event. Students hummed along to the folky tunes as they whacked away at their cans.

Kenny Twitchell, a senior studying public health, said, “I really liked pounding nails into the can to create an image. I made a snowflake. Sometimes I would hit my fingers with the hammer, and that would hurt.”

Some students attended out of personal love for building things.

Hunter Milner, a senior studying construction management, said, “It was fun to apply my major in real life. I’m surprised more people from my major didn’t show up to give back to the community.”

Johnson said the crafting events will be returning to the Madison Library District in the future. “Our next craft for the adults is going to be in January. We are either going to do cake decorating or woodburning some boxes.”