Tips to take on coronavirus during flu season

2020 has brought a lot of stress in a lot of ways — especially with COVID-19 — and as we head into the time of the year where immune systems are weakened and the flu runs rampant. Here at Scroll, we want to give a simple rundown on how to best adjust and protect yourself against the virus.

The threat of the coronavirus in combination with flu season means we need to take our personal health seriously. In an interview with Scientific American, Harvard epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch said, “The worst-case scenario is both (the coronavirus and the flu) are spreading fast and causing severe disease, complicating diagnoses and presenting a double burden on the health care system.”

Overall, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention summarizes its best protection tips in a few ways:

1. Avoid exposure to the virus

Described as “the best way to prevent illness,” social distancing and avoiding close contact with other potentially sick people are simple and effective ways to make sure you stay healthy. Avoid contact with large groups of new people and public transportation.

2. Wash your hands

The obvious cliché of washing your hands is as effective as advertised. If you don’t have any soap or water, hand sanitizer can work too as long as it contains at least 60% alcohol.

3. Cover your mouth and nose

Because the virus most commonly spreads through respiratory droplets, covering up with a tissue or elbow when you cough or sneeze is essential. Likewise, making a habit of wearing a cloth face cover when you go out in public can greatly slow the spread of the virus — especially since anyone can spread COVID-19 without even feeling sick. Students will also be required to wear face masks in the classroom and while moving between each in-person class

4. Clean and disinfect everything

Every day, you should clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces. You can find a list of the United States Environmental Protection Agency approved disinfectants here.

5. Monitor your health

Be aware of the coronavirus symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath. Stay home and be separated from people as much as possible if you get sick, but seek medical attention if you need it.