‘Tis the season for registration

It’s that time of year again where students all have to register for classes for the next semester. Registering doesn’t have to be stressful. Jacob Huffaker, a senior lead of the BYU-Idaho Support Center, gave advice to help students when registering for classes.

“I would recommend, first, students find out when they register for classes,” Huffaker said. “They can go on the BYU-Idaho website, and on their student profile. They can see when registration opens for them because it’s different for everyone depending on their credits.”

Another helpful suggestion when registering is to make an appointment with the advising center.

“I’d recommend they set up an appointment with an advisor early because normally they’re pretty open, but as soon as it hits registration week they get booked up,” Huffaker stated.

Students can set up an appointment with an advisor by going onto I-Plan and selecting the “Academic Advising” tab where they can pick a date and time to meet with an advisor over Zoom or over the phone.

Grad Plan can be a great resource when registering. It allows you to line up all your classes and know what you need to take each semester. Your Grad Plan is also located on I-Plan in the “Grad Planner” tab.

“Plan those classes out in advance,” Huffaker explained. “If you have that all set up on your Grad Planner, then all you have to do is, come registration time, go to your Grad Planner and see all the classes you need to take.”

If you don’t have your Grad Plan set up, you can also look at your degree audit: a great tool for seeing what classes you have taken and what you will need to take. You can find the degree audit on the BYU-Idaho website under the “Student” tab.

Some common mistakes students make when registering include not checking when they’re supposed to register, not clearing their holds and waiting until the last minute to sign up for classes.

“It’s important to have a plan of which classes you want to take so you don’t have to figure it out later,” Huffaker emphasized.