‘Tis the season for traditions

Traditions are activities that can bring people together and can be passed down from generation to generation. Here at BYU-Idaho, students celebrate and prepare for the Christmas season in a variety of different activities.

1. BYU-I Christmas Concert

This past weekend, the BYU-I Christmas Concert, an annual event sponsored by the college of performing and visual arts and Center Stage took place. This event features different artists each year who perform with the BYU-I orchestra.

This tradition was started eight years ago when the BYU-Idaho Center was first opened, according to BYU-I’s public affairs director, Don Sparhawk. “When the BYU-Idaho Center opened, we wanted to create a concert based off of the Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert by featuring different artists each year,” Sparhawk said.

Sparhawk said by having the concert at the beginning of December, it starts the month off in the spirit of Christmas.

“Because the concert has become an annual tradition, those who attend are reminded of what the true reason for Christmas is, being the birth of the Savior,” Sparhawk said. “They are drawn to that deeper meaning through the music.”

2. Decorating trees with roommates

Decorating Christmas trees can help make students feel closer to home and closer to their roommates, said Laura Snider, a freshman studying biochemistry.

“It was a way to bond with Grace, my roommate because we bought our tree, and decorated it together,” she said. “The festivity of a Christmas tree shows what Christmas is supposed to be about. To me, its about spending time with each other and giving to one another.”

Snider said she enjoys Christmas traditions because they have always brought her and her loved ones together.

“It’s something familiar that people can do with each other,” Snider said. “Familiarity brings out different parts of people and brings them closer together. Traditions are passed down which is how we can remember our families and the true meaning of the season.”

3. Cooking and baking with friends

Making food can be another great way to help spread holiday cheer and comfort before finals.

“There is a lot of food involved in my family’s holiday traditions”, said Cameron Harper, a freshman studying biology. “We decorate cookies and give them to people we know need a little love. But one of my favorite traditions is making ‘rumaki’, which is a water chestnut and a piece of chicken liver, wrapped in bacon and teriyaki sauce. I’ve decided to bring this tradition with me to college and make rumaki with my roommates.”

Harper said by participating in his Christmas traditions, he is not only serving others but making new friends.

"It helps you feel the Christmas spirit and get to know people better by sharing different traditions," Harper said. "But it also reminds me of the scents and memories I used to have back home, which is comforting."

4. Hot chocolate stand

As the weather has gotten colder and snow has started to fall, students are warming up with cups of cocoa in hand. On Nov. 28, Soapbox, BYU-Idaho’s marketing agency, held a hot chocolate stand for students to get to know more about the upcoming changes to Scroll, while drinking a warm cup of cheer.

Because of the success of the hot chocolate stand with students, Soapbox plans to host more promotional events, Ivy Bergen, director of Soapbox, said.

“We had booths including interactive chalkboard walls, photo booths, a Ricks College birthday party, and a hot chocolate stand so far”, Bergen said. “These were all successful and we will be continuing to do them throughout the rest of the semester. We have also had other promotional efforts of social media posts and giveaways.”

Students can follow Soapbox and Scroll on social media to know about more promotional events during this holiday season.