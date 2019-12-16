‘Tis the ski-son for skiing and finals

Outdoor Activities hosted their first cross country ski trip of the year to West Yellowstone for BYU-Idaho students on Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The almost sold–out trip serves as the opening of the winter Outdoor Activities program. It kicks-off future cross country skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating, airboarding and sledding trips during the winter 2020 semester. The trip provides students on the fall/spring track with the opportunity to experience an Idaho winter activity.

“This trip we try to sneak in before Christmas every year,” said Morris Christensen, the outdoor activities advisor. “Luckily, this year we have had a snowfall that allows us to do it. It’s pretty exciting. It’ll be an opportunity for students to get out and kind of experience winter. They like to experience winter a little bit. This will be the one opportunity for students going during fall semester that won’t be here during the winter to be involved in a cross country ski trip.”

Marissa Shin, a senior studying therapeutic recreation, went on her first cross country ski trip three years ago. She now works for Outdoor Activities as a trip leader. She enjoys the simplicity of cross country skiing.

“I like that it’s simpler than downhill skiing and that it’s a little more leisurely,” Shin said. “It’s just a really good activity to get moving, have fun, be with people and experience outdoors.”

Being from Virgina, Shin had never heard of cross country skiing until she saw a poster for a trip in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center. With no experience, she embraced the opportunity to try something new and believes other students should do the same, regardless of their experience.

“I went on the first trip by myself and just went for it,” Shin said. “Take the chance and get out of your comfort zone for a second. I know that student life is really difficult. We are all humans and people need to take care of themselves. Whether it be outdoor activities or something else, it’s really good to take care of yourself and do what your body needs and what your brain needs and just take a break.”

Students will ski the Rendezvous Ski Trails in West Yellowstone.

“Yellowstone actually is a kind of interesting place,” Christensen said. “It’s a training ground for Olympic athletes just mainly because they get an early snowfall, they’ve got good trails, and they’ve got a good trail system there. It’s a kind of unique thing that we have close by us. We’re trying to take advantage of it.”

Shin encourages students that enjoy the trip to get involved in the leadership positions of Outdoor Activities. Their job consists of planning and leading outdoor trips. It has opened up doors to other jobs for her.

“It’s a really fun and pretty relaxed job on campus,” Shin said.

The trip ticket costs $15 at the ticket office. According to the master calendar, it covers equipment and transportation but will not cover snow pants, coat rentals, and lunch. University vehicles transport students to West Yellowstone. Before leaving, students meet at the Outdoor Resource Center for ski and boot fittings.