The Titans beat the Hawks 3-2 Wednesday night at the BYU-Idaho Center to improve their record to 3-0 in the competitive women’s volleyball league.

Hawks and Titans battled back and forth during the entire first set. When it looked like the Titans were running away with it, the Hawks came to life.

It was 22-18 with Titans in the lead when Caylee Little, captain of the Hawks, sent the team on a 7-0 run with her serves.

Hawks won the first set 25-22.

Titans answered back and won the second set 25-18.

Titans kept the momentum rolling with a 7-0 run to start off the third set. Titans stayed strong and won the third set, 25-14.

If the Titans won the fourth set, the game would be over and they would remain undefeated. The Hawks did not let it happen that easy.

The fourth set started with the lead changing frequently, until the Hawks caught a groove and took their lead to 17-13. Hawks determination carried them to the set win, 25-18.

In a tie-breaking fifth set, the first team to 15 points wins.

Titans came out strong and won the fifth set 15-10, winning the game.

The Titans look to continue winning in their hopes of becoming the competitive women’s volleyball champions.

“One thing I love about my team, we’re super scrappy,” said Cailtin Rupp, a Titans player in her fifth semester. “We can get some crazy balls and turn it into something.”

Both teams smiled and laughed as they battled against each other.

“Our team does really well at having a good environment,” said Caylee Little, captain of the Hawks.

Hawks and Titans both play each week. To find times and locations of their games visit the BYU-I website.