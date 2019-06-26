To be or to become

“In a growth mindset there is becoming, in a fixed mindset there is just being,” said Tim Rarick, a home and family faculty member and the keynote speaker at the Learn Live Become event held on Thursday night.

Growth mindsets, defined as a way we perceive ourselves, was developed by Carol Dweck, a psychologist who wrote the book, Mindset: The New Psychology of Success.

Rarick taught that comparison robs individuals of a growth mindset and the ability to progress. Growth mindset versus a fixed mindset, time management and finances were among the topics discussed throughout the event.

According to Student Loan Hero, the average college student graduates with $29,800 of debt. The New England Board of Higher Education said full-time college students spend more time sleeping than they do studying. BYU-Idaho students are not exempt from these statistics.

“Sometimes, you think you have a growth mindset in all areas, but when you really examine things, you don’t,” said Rachelle Peterson, a freshman studying communication and a student who attended the event. “There’s always more ways to improve.”

In the growth mindset workshop, students learned through the model provided in 2 Nephi 28:30, “precept upon precept.”

“It’s just really cool to realize that our failures do not define us,” said Levi Stum, a senior studying software engineering and one of the event facilitators. “We’re not defined by the actions that we do, and that we can really become whatever we want.”

Understanding how to praise the effort and not the ability, and the power of “yet and not yet” were taught by Stum and facilitator Paula Lewis, a junior majoring in university studies.

“What I’ve learned teaching this subject is that there’s no limit to what you can obtain,” Lewis said.

Facilitators Maria Lopez, a junior studying elementary education, and Brett Thorpe, a senior studying human biology, presented a time management workshop. Students learned about the RAC Method (report, analyze, correct), and became familiar with a quote from Elder Neal A. Maxwell, “Time is, for all of us, a gift from God.”

To end the night, drumrolls, the wave and cheers commenced from attending students as prizes were announced. Including an Echo Dot for Jeremy Taphous, a senior studying health care administration.

“I prepared my whole life for this moment,” Taphous said.

Taphous said the growth mindset workshop gave him the tools he hopes to use to improve his life.

“Again it just comes back to taking what you learn and growing from it,” Taphous said.

After attending the event, Peterson said she hopes to apply what she’s learned to her writing.

“I’m going to go and pursue my hobbies that I have not been pursuing because of fear,” Peterson said. “I’m going to not be afraid to not finish things.”