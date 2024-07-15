To protect the privacy of individuals involved, all names have been changed.

He was down on one knee, holding out the ring when one thought overwhelmed all others — she pictured someone else down there, not someone specific, but it was not supposed to be him.

“It just did not feel right at all, but I said yes,” said Samantha Keller, a sophomore at BYU-Idaho.

Earlier that day, the couple packed sandwiches and some fruit and rode horses up to a clearing on a mountain.

Keller and her boyfriend had met nearly a year earlier at a party his family hosted.

While passing by, his grandfather pulled Keller aside to introduce her to his grandson who had recently returned from a mission.

“We never exchanged numbers or anything, but I thought he was really cute and then I was complaining to my family and his family was like, ‘I’m so mad that I didn’t get his number,'” Keller said.

Through a series of exchanges between Keller’s mom, and his grandparents, he finally got her number and asked her on a date.

They came to BYU-I at the same time and began to date exclusively.

“I would say we had a pretty healthy relationship,” Keller said.

They had been dating for eight months and Keller felt they were at a standstill in their relationship.

While messaging her boyfriend one night, Keller expressed how she felt they either needed to move forward in their relationship or move on with their lives.

Unknown to Keller, he had already talked with her father three weeks earlier and had bought a ring.

That Saturday was when they got engaged.

Due to work and family schedules, the engagement was going to be fast, just two months.

“I thought maybe I was just nervous, or like, Satan is trying to prevent me from wanting something good,” Keller said.

She met frequently with her YSA bishop and his wife, who had also had a difficult engagement, and she thought she might be having a similar experience.

But the uneasy feeling never left.

“I just kept on feeling more and more uneasy,” Keller said. “And I knew that it was wrong, but I didn’t want to say it to anybody.”

There were several indicators that helped her know what to do.

Internal emotions

Keller would wake up with a feeling that something was off about her life before she even thought about the engagement.

Some mornings the emotions were strong enough to cause her to shake.

Actions

Keller fought more with her parents and became increasingly disrespectful.

“It’s funny because, parents and siblings, especially parents, are the ones that are there for you like, no matter what,” Keller said. “But they’re also sometimes the first people you always turn on, you know, like when something doesn’t go right.”

Keller noticed that she was taking care of herself less, sleeping more and putting less effort into getting ready and maintaining her appearance, to the point that her mother asked about it.

Feelings around him

At first, the uneasy feelings only crept in when he wasn’t there, but soon they began plaguing Keller even when he was around.

“I couldn’t be myself. My stomach was in knots. I almost couldn’t look at him because I was like, I know what I’m doing is wrong. And he was a good guy, so it’s nothing against him. I just couldn’t get myself to feel at peace about it.”

One idea finally brought relief.

Keller’s dad had noticed she didn’t seem very excited about the wedding, and after asking her about it, proposed a solution — postpone it.

“There was a weight lifted off my shoulders,” Keller said.

Keller had thought she was explaining herself so well.

Head held high, voice calm, Keller explained to her fiancé that she felt very strongly that they needed to postpone the wedding.

He disagreed and poured out his arguments.

What difference would time make? What if they waited several months and ended up not getting married? What about all the spiritual confirmations he had received?

And finally, if Keller did break up with him, did she really think she could find anyone who would treat her better?

Keller decided to move forward with the wedding as planned.

The couple continued with engagement pictures, sending out announcements, setting up a registry on Amazon, buying a wedding dress, ordering decorations, reserving the temple, planning the honeymoon and purchasing plane tickets.

“That was the worst thing I could have done. Because then the longer I waited, the more and more out of wack my emotions got,” said Keller.

Keller tried breaking things off again but couldn’t bring herself to do it.

They went on a date one night and agreed not to discuss their differing views on moving towards marriage and instead to try and focus on enjoying spending time together.

After attending the temple, they sat in the parking lot talking. Keller felt she should share her thoughts and ask his opinion on parenting.

He was respectful but said he disagreed.

“I said, ‘I guess I have my answer,’ Then I took the ring off and gave it back to him, like didn’t hesitate at all.”

It was as if her body was moving on its own while her mind was repeating, “What are you doing?” Keller explained

Immediately after, she felt like an idiot.

“Then I was driving home, and I felt so peaceful,” Keller said. “I had missed that feeling. I was like, I cannot believe I was ignoring the Spirit for this long.”

Keller returned home to tell her parent, and every hint of her regret had melted away.

“I felt like I was almost on top of the world because I felt like the Spirit had my back this whole night, and (if) I were to go back, it would literally be me denying God,” Keller said. “That’s how powerful and noticeable it was.”

After reflecting on the experience, Keller identified four main lessons she learned from the experience.

“Never ignore spiritual promptings. No matter how little and small or how big they are. Never ignore them because they’re always right.” Control your emotions. Keller felt that may have allowed the Spirit to speak more to her and, consequently, handled the situation better. Know what you want. “I think there’s a balance because if you’re too picky you’ll never get married. But if you settle, then you are more than likely to marry the wrong person.” The importance of future family. “I wrote a letter to my future children because I felt like one of the biggest reasons why I broke things off was for them because I just didn’t feel like he was the guy I wanted as their example and father.”

Keller explained that a big part of choosing to marry or not to marry is about having the faith to follow the Spirit.

“Do you think God would have your back this whole time to help you break things off, and then leave you the second you do it? No, now that you listened to Him, He is bound to His promises,” Keller said

Keller outlined some simple dating standards she set for herself after the experience.

Dating Standards

— Be aware of your reactions. Your body tells the truth.

— Know what you want.

— Be humble. Listen to God instead of asking Him to make you feel good about something.

One word found over and over in the Book of Mormon is, “remember.”

To help Keller do this, she journaled about the entire experience, focusing on having the faith to return to square one.

Keller continues to wrestle with the fear of never getting married.

“I think it just comes back to one, having faith in God; two, knowing what you want; and three, having confidence in yourself, loving yourself enough, knowing that somebody else out there is going to love you, too,” Keller said.

“Sometimes I think, ‘Well, if my older brother got married, then there’s definitely hope for me.”