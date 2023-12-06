Nov. 20 marked the 113th anniversary of the start of the Mexican Revolution, a multi-faceted civil war that drove major cultural and governmental changes that have lasted over a century.

While the economic and social impacts of this war have had mixed reactions and results, Mexico commemorates the revolution in monuments, names of cities, currency and streets.

Despite the vast scholarship dedicated to the subject, the immaculate facial hair of some of the revolution’s key figures has been disgracefully overlooked.

20th–century Hollywood often used the mustache as part of a negative stereotypical portrayal of Mexicans in Western films. But revolutionary figures wore bigotes at the end of a golden age of facial hair among elites, a physical symbol of strength and power.

In descending order, here are the top seven mustaches (or beards) of the Mexican Revolution.

7. Pascual Orozco

A key ally to Francisco I. Madero, Orozco led the victory against the Federal Army at Ciudad Juarez that pushed the current president, Porfirio Diaz, to resign in 1911. Though Orozco’s mustache lacks the thickness of many of his contemporaries, the effort put into maintaining its elegance and neatness earns him a spot here.

6. Pancho Villa

One of the most important figures of the revolution, Villa fought for land reform and allied himself with other revolutionary figures to oppose Venustiano Carranza’s presidency. Though Villa and Orozco arguably had equal curvature in their ‘staches, Villa beats him out on thickness.

5. Francisco I. Madero

After Diaz’s resignation, Madero served as Mexico’s president until 1913 when he was assassinated in a coup led by Generals Bernardo Reyes and Felix Diaz. {{It’s clear}} Madero could have grown his facial hair much longer, but the modesty and symmetry of his goatee only exemplify his ideals of social justice and democracy for the Mexican people.

4. Bernardo Reyes

Imprisoned after his first rebellion against Madero, Reyes successfully plotted the second one from his jail cell. However, before he could enter the National Palace on the day of the coup, he was shot dead. Almost as impressive as his strategic acumen is the length his mustache reached. The half–and–half blend of black and gray on his goatee adds some flavor, driving him near the top of this list.

3. Andres Molina Enriquez

An intellectual known as the father of the land reform movement that was a major part of the revolution, Enriquez wins most of his points because of the sheer girth of his snowy beard.

2. Venustiano Carranza

After Victoriano Huerta assumed the presidency following the coup of Madero, Carranza organized militias in the northern states into the Constitutional Army. The army defeated the Federal Army in 1914, leading to Huerta’s removal. Very similar to Reyes’s goatee, Carranza beat him on a technicality, the mustache fully connects at the center. The salt and pepper look also adds an image of wisdom to his face.

1. Emiliano Zapata

Coming from the peasant class, Zapata led strong political and military movements against the landowning class that resulted in major constitutional reforms. Compared to many of the mustaches on the list, his is simple. But against the backdrop of his hardened face and piercing eyes, it helps him stick out as an icon of the great Mexican uprising against authoritarian rule.