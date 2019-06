A tornado warning is taking place until 6:30 p.m. It is located in the Rexburg, Sugar City, Teton, Parker, Egin, St. Anthony Sand dunes and Newdale areas.

All residents are asked to take shelter for the time being.

Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

The storm is said to be moving at 10 mph southeast. Quarter size hail may occur during this time.