Train performing at BYUI this Winter 

Train will be performing at BYU-Idaho on Jan. 22 at the BYU-Idaho Center.

Presale for students and employees began Wednesday, Oct. 14, and presale for the general public begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16. According to BYUI Live!'s website, ticket prices start at $25 for students and $40 for the general public.

According to Billboard, since their formation in 1994, the San Francisco native band has sold over 10 million albums, had 13 songs reach the Billboard Hot 100, and amassed over six billion global streams.

Their most recognizable tracks include the 2002 Grammy Award-winning single “Drops of Jupiter”, along with “Hey, Soul Sister”, “Drive By”, “Calling Angels”, and “Meet Virginia.”

The band released their 12th studio album titled “Mad Dog in the Fog” on August 28. On their current tour, Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in the Atmosphere, they will highlight both their latest album and past hits.

"Drops of Jupiter is such a good song," says Megan Clark, a junior studying history education. "I hope there's a really great turnout."

Tickets can be purchased via the BYU-Idaho Live! Performances page.