Training for leadership

From March 5 to 8, members of the BYU-Idaho Reserve Officers’ Training Corps went to Camp W. G. Williams along with Boise State University, Idaho State University and University of Idaho for training.

The training consisted of many different exercises, including a practice raid on an “enemy camp.”

“Practice makes perfect,” said Alisha Anderson, a junior majoring in marriage and family studies. “We can’t go into combat without having experience behind us. Lives will eventually be on our shoulders and people can die if we aren’t careful.”

While the students are tested on how well they raided the camp, they are also tested on different leadership attributes.

“They will be evaluated on a bunch of things,” said Seth Barton, a senior studying business management. “Their character, how they lead and how they develop others. Their presence: are they loud or quiet? Do people want to follow them or are they too timid? They will also be evaluated on if they achieve the mission or not.”

ROTC’s goal is not only to train future members of the Army. They also want to train future leaders. Leaders that can lead in and outside of the Army.

“I would encourage students to join ROTC because it gives them an opportunity to learn leadership as a skill,” said Ian Parker, who was helping evaluate the students. “That is something that usually comes with experience and time, but we teach it from the group up. They eventually will get that experience in time, but we are teaching that process throughout. It gives them a good intangible skill out of school.”