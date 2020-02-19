Training like Iron Man

BYU-Idaho Fitness Activities kicked off the LazyMan IronMan Feb. 1 and invited students to participate all month long.

Students are given a take-home sheet to track progress. Participants complete 26 miles of running, 112 biking and 2.4 swimming over the month.

“This is a way to become more healthy at their own pace, they can create a plan and set goals to reach the distances within the month,” said Lisa Robison, fitness activities advisor, in an e-mail interview.

Students who finish the challenge will turn their sheet into the Fitness Activities office, and the first 50 to finish get a t-shirt and are entered into a raffle for a Ninja Blender.

“It’s really fun to see the first few finishers how dedicated they are to reach their wellness goals,” Robison said. “They come into pick up their t-shirt with a smile, so excited they finished and qualified for it.”

Other fitness classes include the Spartan SGX class held every Monday and Wednesday from 9 to 9:50 p.m. starting Feb. 12.

Aerobics classes are held every Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the day which includes HIIT, Circuit, Yoga, Cross-training, Bootcamp and more.

BYU-Idaho Fitness Activities will host a Black Light Cosmic Cycling night on Feb. 19 from 8 to 10 p.m. in the John W. Hart Building in room 14. It will also host the BYU-I Cross Fit Games on March 21 at 9 a.m. in the Fitness Center of the Hart Building.

For more information about fitness classes or activities as well as where to reserve a spot for the above activities, visit the BYU-I Fitness Activities website.