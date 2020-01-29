Traveling back to the past

Experience Ricks College by digging through the archives in the McKay Library 220 Special Collections, on Jan. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Some of the historic artifacts being presented in the exhibit are Ricks Academy pennants, the college newspaper articles and Thomas E. Ricks’s walking stick.

According to the BYU-Idaho Ricks College Memorabilia Archive page, the exhibit will include a pennant from Ricks College from the 1920s, a gold and purple pennant from 1917, a white and blue pennant from when the school colors changed in the 1930s, and a BYU-I pennant from 2002 commemorating the school’s the last football game.

Rachel Clayton, a senior studying history and an employee of the Special Collections, said she wants people to see the history of how BYU-I came to be.

The exhibit will display a timeline describing Ricks through the ages. The timeline will go in-depth, starting from the beginning of Bannock Stake Academy in the 1880s, then becoming Ricks College and finally being renamed BYU-Idaho during the early 2000s.

The timeline will also show all of the different presidents who have guided the institution.

For more information, come to the Open House and learn more about the history of BYU-I.