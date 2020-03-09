Traveling home? Latest on coronavirus

Editor’s note: This story was contributed by Noah Carrico, Nicole Soubie, Eli Dial, Kelli, Linzi Livingston, Tiffany Nord and Nakai Schaefermeyer through Comm 111.

As the end of semester approaches, students are starting to finalize travel plans to return home to family, internships, and jobs. Here’s what you should know about Coronavirus or COVID-19. For those traveling domestically, there is good news. According to the CDC Travel Risk Assessment, traveling within the United States is safe.



Several airlines have made statements on policy adaptations in the face of the budding pandemic. Delta, Air Canada, British Airways and United Airlines are suspending flights or limiting services to various locations in Japan and China. Fees for canceling or changing flights are also being waived. Each organization has its own policy so be sure to check yours. A list of major airline policies can be found here.

There are some countries you should avoid like China, South Korea and Italy. Over 10,000 cases have been identified. South Korea is at 6,300 (Washington Post) and 3,800 in Italy (CNBC). If you or anyone you know have chronic medical conditions, then you should consider not traveling to Japan or Hong Kong and practice stringent sanitary precautions (CDC).

COVID-19 is not as dangerous as many fear. There are simply a few safety measures that need to be taken in order to stay germ-free. The steps you can take to avoid getting the virus yourself are washing your hands and avoiding contact with your eyes, nose and mouth. The use of face masks is only helpful for those who are already infected with the virus, or those who take care of someone else with it, according to Red Cross. It is also advised that those who carry the virus stay home to avoid the risk of spreading the disease. For a more comprehensive list of preventative recommendations, view this article from the CDC.

For more information on Coronavirus visit the CDC’s information page.