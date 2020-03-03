Traveling Smithsonian exhibit visits Rexburg

In the span of the four decades the Museum of Rexburg has functioned, there has never been an event or undertaking as large as the new Smithsonian Exhibit, Crossroads: Change in Rural America, and its sister exhibit facilitated by the Museum of Rexburg, Building Bridges.

“This is only the second exhibit of its kind,” said Jackie Rawlins, the Museum’s Coordinating Director. “We are one of six places in the United States to have the Smithsonian Exhibit visiting.”

The event will display for a six-week period, from March 9 to April 20. According to Rawlins, it will be one of the biggest affairs of the Museum since its establishment in 1981.

The sister exhibit, Building Bridges, will also be released to the public, helping students learn more about their roles in relation to the continued growth of Rexburg. The coordinators of the event feel the exhibits have something to offer both locals and students.

“We really hope students will come to the event,” said Alisha Tietjen, the Museum’s Curator. “The new exhibits are a wonderful opportunity to be a part of something we don’t normally have here in Rexburg. We want students to find a connection to their roots and come to learn more about themselves.”

Normal visiting hours will be adjusted to help promote the new exhibit, displaying from 1 to 7 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m.

For more information on admission costs and exhibit information, visit the Museum of Rexburg’s website.