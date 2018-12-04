Treat different people differently

Sharing is caring!











It is no coincidence that God created all of His children with different personalities, different strengths and weaknesses and different ways of communicating. The world is full of opposite people, and I know I am not the only one who has ever wondered: “Why do opposites attract?” Sometimes it seems that people who are opposite and have nothing in common would not get along, but that is not true.

One of my best friends is pretty close to my exact opposite; we do not have much in common, yet we get along well. How do we get along so well? We have learned how to effectively communicate with each other based on our differences.

Throughout my life, I have heard plenty of people say that we shouldn’t act like a different person around different people. I had lived my life thinking and believing that. I never wanted to be two-faced, and I didn’t like people who were. This semester my opinion on that statement has changed. I believe that we should act differently around different people because everyone has their own personality and their own style of communication, and if we treated everyone the same, it just wouldn’t work.

Each friend I have I treat differently because they each have different personalities. Each person has different communication habits, and we have to get to know and understand how those people who we are closest to work.

Some people, like myself, have more sensitive feelings and emotions. People who are very sarcastic can learn the balance, especially when communicating with more sensitive people. Some people like to communicate with one another by physical touch, while some people prefer not to be touched at all. Learn the boundaries with those people that you have frequent interactions with.

It’s not being two-faced to use more caution when talking to someone that is more sensitive. Catering to people’s communication styles will only build your relationship with that person stronger. That is why we do need to act differently around different people.

I used to think that I did not want to be treated differently because I was a girl or because I was more emotional than most people, but the older I get, the more I realize I do want to be treated differently. The people that get to know me, and treat me according to the type of person I am, are the people whom I am closest to in my life. Because of that, I treat others differently.

Acting differently around different people is showing them that you care about them, that you have taken the time to get to know them as a person and are communicating with them in a way that will help your friendship or relationship progress.

The concept of communicating seems so simple but is so amazing, and at times complex, when you really think about it. There are 7.5 billion people in the world, and each one communicates just a little bit differently. It’s time to start being ore aware of other people and treat them how they need to be treated in order to understand them. There are several reasons why God created each one of us to be different: one of them is to learn how to communicate with others. As we learn how to effectively communicate with people around us, we will build bonds that last beyond a lifetime.