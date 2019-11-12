Treating stigma, one patient at a time

According to Data USA, in 2017, out of 3.2 million registered nurses, 357,000 of those are male nurses. This statistic is changing, however. Two senior males in the nursing program shared their experiences with stigma and why they feel BYU-Idaho’s nursing program is special.

Sadati Kawuki, a senior studying nursing – pre-licensure, shared his thoughts on the current situation of gender disparity in the nursing workforce.

“I think it’s all about perspective ⁠— that women are nurses and men are doctors,” Kawuki said. “I don’t know if men can look at nursing as an opportunity to help people rather than seeing it as a job just for women.”

Craig Staley, a senior studying nursing – pre-licensure, expanded on the idea that nursing is looked at as a “female” job.

“(Nursing’s) core value is compassion… to help alleviate someone’s pain and suffering and try to get them healthy again,” Staley said. “It shouldn’t matter your gender or anything like that.”

Some individuals believe that nursing is easier for males.

“When I do talk to a lot of people… they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re male, you get in easy. It’s the females who have a hard time getting in,’” said Staley. “But you do have to know your stuff to get into the program, no matter what.”

However, Kawuki and Staley both have found that the program here has something special to it.

“The faculty hands-down makes it, I think, the best program at the University,” said Staley. “It’s insane how student-driven they are.”

The values of BYU-I go hand in hand with the values of the program.

“The fact that the teachers really want to help and they see us as children of God,” Kawuki said. “I think that’s also very important… Most of the time, you might run into something you’ve never seen, but if you can listen carefully to the spirit that will help you a lot.”

Finding a way to help people is what nursing is about. Nursing students strive to do that, regardless of any external stigma. Staley wants to be able to interact with his patients and see them through to their recoveries, and Kawuki wants to be able to follow the example of the Savior:

“Helping the helpless because they cannot help themselves.. when I thought about that, I thought, ‘This is the greatest way to serve.’ And also to follow in the footsteps of the Savior.” said Kawuiki. “And that motivated me to be a nurse.”