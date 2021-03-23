Trimming through college

Enthusiasm rains down BYU-Idaho students’ spines as they read, “$5 Haircuts @ BYUI.” This opportunity is difficult to pass up when Idaho’s minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

“It kind of happened on a whim,” said Heidi Mecham, a junior studying business finance. “We were cutting our friend’s hair, and we had been talking about starting our own business. I don’t think any of us ever thought we were serious. We were joking about how we could make so much money if we just charged $5.”

The team is self-taught. They learned to cut hair from watching YouTube videos and practicing on friends and family members.

“Starting this business in college is something super easy,” Mecham said. “You can do it at home, and it is a service you can do for other people. You just have to have the right tools and you need to make people interested in the business.”

“When COVID happened, everything closed down,” said Sam Jones, a junior studying early childhood special education. “A bunch of hair salons closed down and so there was no one to give haircuts. I cut my friend‘s hair, and then he told his friend, who told his friend, who told his friend and it just escalated from there. There were a lot of people who came.”

Mecham explained they started out by offering 10 free haircuts to the public. This was to see if students would be interested in their business. Now, they have on average 2-3 haircuts a day.

According to the Idaho Administrative Code, one of the requirements to become a licensed barber or haircutter is successfully graduating from a program.

The requirements for graduation differ depending on the area of interest for the student.

Due to lack of a license, SH Haircuts is not legally allowed to charge. However, they do accept donations.

Erin Rouse, a junior studying early childhood special education, is the social media manager for their company. She has been working hard to reach out and grab people’s attention with their Instagram page.

“The more we post, the more people want to contact us for haircuts,” Rouse said.

Rouse mentioned they have discussed putting up flyers and posters to advertise their business.

The team can be reached through their Instagram page, SH Haircuts. Students can direct message them for appointments.