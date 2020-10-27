Trump and Biden clash during final presidential debate

On Thursday, Oct. 22, the final presidential debate of the election season was broadcast live, just 12 days before the election. It was held in Nashville, Tennessee.

This debate was set up similar to previous debates, with one difference: moderated by Kristen Welker, the NBC White House correspondent, each candidate’s microphone was muted during the other’s two minutes to answer.

President Donald Trump defended his strategy for containing the coronavirus and said there should be a new vaccine within weeks. He said he has been working with various companies such as Johnson and Johnson in order to get the vaccine out faster.

Trump supported opening up the country and removing lockdown procedures because he said keeping the country closed will lead to more unemployment, suicide, drug abuse, etc.

“The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself,” Trump said.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden said he would encourage more rapid testing, social distancing and plexiglass between tables in a restaurant. Biden disagreed with how Trump handled the coronavirus, talking about Trump hiding the seriousness of the disease.

On the topic of taxes, Trump said that he would release his tax returns as soon as his audit is done.

Trump talked about his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he has been reducing tensions and avoiding a war. Biden called Kim a thug.

Trump said he would unveil a plan to replace Obamacare completely, and Biden said he would overhaul Obamacare and turn it into “Bidencare.”

Biden said he supports a $15 minimum wage and that in office, he would work to decrease what he called the institutionalized racism in the country. He said we must live up to the quote in the Declaration of Independence, “all men are created equal.”

“Trump is one of the most racist presidents we’ve had in modern history,” Biden said. “He pours fuel on every single racist fire.”

Trump said he has done historical things for African Americans in the country.

“With the exception — possible exception — of Abraham Lincoln, nobody has done what I’ve done,” Trump said.

Biden again talked about his opposition to banning fracking, backing up his statements in past debates. He also supported the Paris Accords. Biden said in seven years, our world will have passed the point of no return, so climate change is an important issue to tackle now.

Trump discouraged climate change regulations, saying the Paris Accords are bad for the economy.

In a closing statement, Trump said that success will bring us together as a nation, and we are on the road to success. He said Biden would bring the country failure.

“I’m going to give you hope,” Biden said. “We’re going to choose science over fiction. We’re going to choose hope over fear.”

Election day is Nov. 3. For more information on voting, visit this article.