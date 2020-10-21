Trump and Biden go head-to-head, not face-to-face

On Thursday, President Donald Trump and presidential candidate Joe Biden answered questions from voters during town hall meetings.

Thursday, Oct. 15 was supposed to be the night of the second presidential debate, which was canceled after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 just two days after the first debate.

Instead, each candidate scheduled their own town hall across the country, broadcast on different networks, beginning at the same time.

A town hall is set up so voters can ask questions directly to the candidates. Both candidates accepted questions from voters on either side of the political spectrum, covering topics ranging from COVID-19 to foreign policy to LGBTQ rights.

Trump answered questions in Miami, moderated by Savannah Guthrie.

Biden’s meeting was broadcast from ABC in Philadelphia, moderated by George Stephanopoulos.

Trump said that he is fully recovered after his positive COVID-19 test on Oct. 1. He didn’t remember his last negative test and declined to answer whether or not he had taken a test on the day of the debate.

Guthrie said the first presidential debate operated on the honor system, asking candidates to obtain a negative test result before entering the debate venue.

Biden attacked the Trump administration’s handling of COVID-19 while Trump defended it.

Biden talked about the importance of renewable resources and protecting the environment while assuring the people that he has no plans for banning fracking.

Trump chose not to show his tax returns to the public because he is under audit.

Biden complimented Trump on the Israel deal while saying that Trump has endangered many of our foreign relations.

Trump said his administration is working very hard on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and that immigration reform is in progress.

Biden stated that appointing a new supreme court justice is inconsistent because the election had already started and many Americans had already cast their vote. Trump committed to a peaceful transfer of power as long as the election is fair and honest.

Biden said he doesn’t support defunding the police but instead thinks there should be trained psychologists and social workers to accompany police officers on calls.

Trump said his administration introduced the greatest tax and regulation cut in the history of America, and next year will be better than ever before.

Biden defended transgender rights, saying that he will repeal all of the executive orders restricting transgender Americans.

The third presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.