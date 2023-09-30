As the welcome hymn “Oh Thou Rock of Our Salvation” sounded, accompanied by a team signing in American Sign Language, the Saturday afternoon session of the October general conference began.

Elder Neil L. Andersen, Quorum of the Twelve

Elder Andersen began by recounting an experience of a Venezuelan brother, Roger Parra, a baker, whose bakery was protected despite riots occurring in his town. Elder Anderson said that Roger Parra spoke of his experience with gratitude and stated that God had protected his bakery.

Elder Andersen testified of trusting in the Lord’s timing. He promised that blessings always come, especially when members of the Church pay tithing, just as Roger Parra had.

“We trust in the Lord and blessings of Heaven follow,” Elder Andersen said.

Elder Anderson shared that tithing funds do not belong to the leaders of the Church but they belong to the Lord. He explained what happens with tithing funds: members are sent on missions, temples are built, Church buildings and chapels are established and thousands are able to pursue education.

“My brothers and sisters, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is ‘out of obscurity,’ bringing remarkable blessings across the earth,” Elder Andersen said.

Elder Jan E. Newman, second counselor in the Sunday School General Presidency

Elder Newman spoke about teaching children of Jesus Christ. He urged parents and leaders to teach children to take charge of their testimonies and seek answers.

“Each person must dig deep to find the Rock,” Newman said.

He warned that for the rising generation, it is not enough to rely on the testimonies of their fathers but they must be diligent in learning for themselves.

“My dear friends in Christ, you are doing much better than you think,” Newman said. “Just keep working at it. Your children are watching, listening and learning … They may forget the Savior for a season, but I promise you, He will never forget them.”

Elder Joaquin E. Costa, General Authority Seventy

Reminding the congregation of the prophet’s emphasis on the Church’s true name, Elder Costa talked about the importance of using the full name of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Costa shared several stories that showcase the hard parts of mortality; he asked the congregation how people might overcome challenging trials. Quoting the prophet Jacob, he answered his own question, stating that people must come unto Christ.

Elder Costa shared several examples of how people can remember Christ. He reassured the congregation that Heavenly Father will never forget His children, and through covenants, God helps His children.

“Trusting God and keeping our covenants with Him brings power to our weakness and comfort to our grief,” Elder Costa said.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson, Quorum of the Twelve

Speaking about the God-given gift of the Holy Spirit, Elder Stevenson explained that God gives gifts to bless his children.

“Exercising spiritual gifts requires spiritual exercise,” Elder Stevenson said.

He offered four guiding principles that can help invite the Spirit: Stand in holy places, stand with holy people, testify of holy truths and listen to the Holy Spirit.

Elder Stevenson also offered cautionary guidance: Confirm your spiritual impressions, be certain that the feelings you receive are consistent with your assignment, spiritual matter cannot be forced and use your best judgment.

“Your ability to invite and recognize the promptings of the Spirit will develop a step at a time,” Elder Stevenson said.

He concluded with an invitation to all but focused his invitation, especially, on the youth.

“Tomorrow, this week, this year, always, pause as you look at yourself in the mirror,” Elder Stevenson said. “Think to yourself, or say aloud if you like: ‘Wow, look at me! I am amazing! I am a child of God! He loves me! I am gifted. Gifted with the Holy Ghost as my constant companion.”

Elder Yoon Hwan Choi, General Authority Seventy

Elder Choi asked the congregation, “Do you want to be happy?” He suggested, that if happiness was their goal, they should make and keep covenants.

Elder Choi warned of Satan’s temptations to distract God’s children from staying on the covenant path. He reviewed how keeping covenants with God makes people happy and he said Jesus Christ brings joy.

“Taking our Savior’s yoke upon us is like that,” Elder Choi said. “As we yoke ourselves to Him, we can do things we couldn’t do on our own because He can do the things, we cannot do for ourselves.”

Elder Alan T. Phillips, General Authority Seventy

Beginning with the story of accidentally leaving their 5-year-old son Jasper at a service station, Elder Phillips described the joy he had when he and his family were reunited with their lost son.

Elder Phillips compared his experience with his son, to God’s feelings toward His children. He reminded the congregation that they are children of God.

“You are a beloved child of Heavenly Father,” Elder Phillips said. “You are the subject matter of all those parables and teachings. God loves you so much that He sent His Son to heal, rescue and redeem you.”

Elder Phillips described that through the redemptive power of Jesus Christ, individuals can find rest. He urged the congregation to pray for the ability to feel the love God has for them and for each of His children.

When comparing his experience with his son Jasper to Heavenly Father, he described how special Jasper is.

“For the record, Jasper is witty, affectionate, intelligent and rumbunctious,” Elder Phillips said. “But the key to this story is, he is mine. He is my son and I love him more than he will ever know. If an imperfect, earthly father feels this way about his child, can you imagine, how a perfect, glorified, loving, Heavenly Father feels about you?”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband, Quorum of the Twelve

Elder Rasband began by immediately sharing the importance of the gathering of Israel, stating that missionaries are needed, especially senior missionaries.

He shared a story that highlighted the impact senior missionaries can have. Elder Rasband’s parents served a mission and met a girl named Rebecca Guzman. Rebecca was baptized, alongside her family, after Elder Rasband’s parents taught them the gospel.

Elder Rasband addressed his direction to senior couples.

“My mother’s response begs the question for our seniors, ‘What are you doing at this stage of your life?'” Elder Rasband asked. “There are so many ways senior missionaries can do what no one else can. You are a remarkable force for good, seasoned in the Church, and poised to encourage and rescue God’s children.”

Elder Rasband described the many opportunities senior missionaries have to serve. Information about these opportunities can be found on the Church website and through local bishops or branch presidents.

“As an Apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ, I ask you to serve as a missionary in the gathering of Israel and perhaps serve again,” Elder Rasband said. “We need you—we need you.”