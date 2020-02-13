The sounds of violins, cellos and flutes echoed throughout the tabernacle.

“It feels good to be part of something bigger,” said Lizzy Hunt, an oboist in the Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra. “We have our own notes and we have our own music, but being able to play it with everybody else and hear it morph into something better every week; that’s really nice.”

Hunt and the Orchestra are preparing for the the All-Tchaikovsky concert at the Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

In an e-mail, Gwyn Harris, the Orchestra’s manager, said the program will feature Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 and the popular 1812 Overture.

“Music embodies what we wish our lives were like,” said Kendell Nielsen, the associate conductor and director of the Orchestra. “You take this orchestra, it’s so diverse and yet for some reason, we come together and make something that sounds like one.”

This concert is free for anyone in the community to attend. The Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center is located at 25 N Center St.

“It’s going to be very stimulating intellectually, socially, and psychologically,” Nielsen said.