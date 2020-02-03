Turning screen time into green time

Once a child is born, new parents may believe their chance to adventure is over, but after attending Rachel Leavitt’s seminar of the first-ever Adventure Series, they can learn that the adventure doesn’t end, but it only begins.

Leavitt, an environmental biology and recreation management alumna, presented her Adventure Series seminar entitled, “Recreating Outdoors with Children” on Jan. 29 in the MC Little Theater. She said that just because you have kids, it doesn’t mean you should stop adventuring, but rather you should accommodate it to fit children too.

“The Adventure Series is just a lecture series focused on wholesome outdoor recreation,” said Morris Christensen, the Outdoor Activities advisor. “It’s really just helping students understand what the benefits are and what there is to do around here … as couples or as individuals.”

In this particular part of the series, Leavitt suggested to continue doing things but modify the activity to fit the needs of children, including adjustments with planning, gear and helpful considerations for the kids.

“I think everything is accessible. You just need to adjust a little bit. (That) is what I learned today, and overall you just need to get outdoors,” said Adam Fullmer, a sophomore studying business finance, who is having a child of his own soon.

The series will continue with a seminar for couples on Feb. 11 and one specifically for women on March 11.