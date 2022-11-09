Home News 'Twas the month before Christmas
‘Twas the month before Christmas

By Jadree Farmer
The Christmas season is quickly approaching! Photo credit: Unsplash

On Friday, Nov. 11, from 1-8 p.m., the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a “‘Twas the Month Before Christmas” farmers market-styled event at The Atrium event center at Hemming Village.

Alli Plummer, a senior studying communication, is acting as the event planner for this first-time event.

“Our goal is to showcase local businesses and help people in the community get their Christmas shopping done early,” Plummer said.

There will be a variety of activities to participate in throughout the event for people of all ages and interests.

Some of the activities include Christmas musical performances from individuals in the community and a performance from the Sugar-Salem High School choir. Hot chocolate and Crumbl cookies will be up for grabs. There will also be banquet table displays showcasing items or services for sale by various vendors.

For the children in attendance, there will be a visit from Santa Claus from 4-8 p.m.

“We’re going to try to keep it staggered throughout the day so there’s always something kind of fun going on,” Plummer said.

There will be 17 vendors set up at the event including:

— Bronze Bod Sunless Tanning

— BTI

— Circle of Love

— Dan’s Ace Hardware

— Fat Cats

— Love Olive Co.

— Main Street Diamonds

— Poppy Teeth Whitening

— Potter & Company

— Rustic Floral

— Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

— Weed Man

— Holidae Fun & Games

— Namaste Wellness Spa and Salon

— Rexburg Clothing Outlet

— BYU-Idaho University Store

— Madison Armory

Plummer was approached by the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce about the event in April, and the actual planning process began in August.

The Atrium Event Center is located upstairs at 160 W. 2nd S. in Rexburg.

Jadree Farmer
