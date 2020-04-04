Twitter reacts: Saturday morning session of general conference

Technology is not only providing us a way to watch conference form the comfort of our homes but also express how we are feeling about it to the whole world. Here are some thoughts shared on Twitter from the Saturday morning session:

I was thinking, the Lord always hears us and our prayers. But, do we #HearHim? Reflect. @ldsconf #GeneralConference 💖 — Alicia Angelica ❤ (@changgeee) April 4, 2020

Sitting at home watching #GeneralConference on a this Saturday morning/afternoon has been the most familiar and comforting days I’ve had in a long time. I’m not religious, but the #ldsconf has been consistent and brought a stability I’ve been needing lately — Blair (@bbelone) April 4, 2020

Thankful for the #GeneralConference during this time of uncertainty. — Shieldeen Hernandez (@deenhernz) April 4, 2020