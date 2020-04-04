Twitter reacts: Saturday morning session of general conference

Technology is not only providing us a way to watch conference form the comfort of our homes but also express how we are feeling about it to the whole world. Here are some thoughts shared on Twitter from the Saturday morning session:
I was thinking, the Lord always hears us and our prayers. But, do we #HearHim? Reflect. @ldsconf #GeneralConference 💖
— Alicia Angelica ❤ (@changgeee) April 4, 2020
Daaaaaaaaang. Elder Eyring’s talk was deep and brilliant. It rocked my soul. 🙏🏻 #GeneralConference #ldsconf #HearHim
— SCOTT WARNER (@ScottWarner18) April 4, 2020
Sitting at home watching #GeneralConference on a this Saturday morning/afternoon has been the most familiar and comforting days I’ve had in a long time. I’m not religious, but the #ldsconf has been consistent and brought a stability I’ve been needing lately
— Blair (@bbelone) April 4, 2020
Thankful for the #GeneralConference during this time of uncertainty.
— Shieldeen Hernandez (@deenhernz) April 4, 2020
With the announcement from @NelsonRussellM that we will be doing the hosanna shout at the end of #GeneralConference , I will definitely be dressing a little differently for the Sunday afternoon session than my current pajama outfit.
— LTNehring (@LTNehring) April 4, 2020