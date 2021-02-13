Some BYU-Idaho students receive COVID-19 vaccine

On Nov. 9, 2020, Pfizer announced the completion of the phase 3 study for a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the CDC website, the vaccine is currently distributed in different phases to help the most vulnerable populations. The website also says, phases 1b and 1c are for front-line essential workers, people 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions. The first vaccines in Idaho were distributed in early January.

Bekah Hanks, a sophomore studying communication, and Taylor Green, a senior studying elementary education, were both vaccinated for COVID-19.

“One step closer to getting back to normal and to protect not only myself and family but everyone in the community,” Hanks said.

Hanks felt responsible to keep her community safe. She had the opportunity to receive the vaccine through her job at a mental health clinic. Employees were given the option to be vaccinated, but were not required to do so.

Being vaccinated with a newly developed vaccine can seem like a risk, but Hanks did not let that thought stop her.

“The risk is worth it,” Hanks said.

Although there are many opinions, Hanks has a hopeful perspective. Having already had COVID-19, she has suffered some of the consequences and wants to prevent possible long-term consequences for others. She expressed how the Church fasted for a miracle, and soon after a vaccine was developed. She shares that, to her, this was that miracle we asked for.

“There is no better way to love your neighbor,” Hanks said.

Like Hanks, Green was also given the opportunity to be vaccinated through his job. Green is a student-teacher at Madison Middle School. He decided to take the vaccine for a simple reason: he wanted to protect those around him. Green also already had COVID-19.

“In my mind, I had already made a decision long before, that it was something I should get,” Green said.

He explained that making the decision to take the vaccine was very easy, and believes this is the fastest way to go back to normal. This experience allowed Green to stop and think more about what the vaccine is helping with rather than what it may hurt.

Hanks and Green want to extend a challenge to everyone to think about how getting vaccinated against COVID-19 can help those around them.