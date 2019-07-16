Two, four, six, eight, these projects are really great

From calculating the statistics of avocados to the baby names in America, math senior projects are taking many forms.

Richard Lim, a senior studying data science, is working with a company in Idaho Falls. His goal is “combining my data perspective with a business model, so I can utilize what I know … so that they can make something useful.”

Laura Dube, a senior studying data science, is working on collecting and analyzing baby names in America.

Dube found the information on the baby names from the government websites. The information includes the names of the children, the number of people with those names and the trends of the names.

Woo Jung Song, a senior studying mathematics, is researching avocados. Song’s goal is to find the best time to buy avocados and the best places to buy them from.

“I think the hardest part … was finding a project I would enjoy,” said Dube. “I first began doing a different project, and it was just not something I was super interested in, so I switched to this because it was something I knew I was interested in.”

But, the students often enjoy the challenges that come with these projects.

“There’s always new challenges that you can come through and if there’s something you’re stuck with, then you can always do more research to find stuff out,” Song said. “That’s the best part; when you figure out the answers and are able to solve all those questions when you have them.”

According to the Mathematics Department senior project website, past projects have ranged from biology to board game strategies.

“The goal of the student projects is to help them realize that they can be creative and that they can build a product that pulls all of their skills from classes together,” said J. Hathaway, a professor in the Mathematics Department.

Hathaway said one of the most memorable projects was when a student worked with a weatherman in Colorado and measured how climate change affected snowpack.

The projects will be presented at the Research and Creative Works on July 18.