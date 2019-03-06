Two Latter-day Saint volunteers arrested in Russia

Sharing is caring!











Russian police officers arrested two young volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints while inside a meeting house in Novorossiysk on Friday. The volunteers have remained in custody since their arrest.

The volunteers are assigned to the Russia Novorossiysk Mission. The volunteers, one of which was identified as Kole Brodowski, were arrested on charges of teaching English without a license, according to KSL.

The families of the volunteers have been able to communicate with them while in custody. The volunteers denied that they were teaching English, but said they were playing games in English with others at the time of their arrest, according to Deseret News.

“While we are grateful these young men are reportedly in good condition and are being treated well, we are troubled by the circumstances surrounding their detention,” said Eric Hawkins, spokesman for the Church.

Russia passed anti-terrorism laws in 2016, which included outlawing open proselytizing. The Church complied with these laws and has referred to missionaries serving in Russia as volunteers ever since.

“We will continue to work with local authorities and encourage the swift release of these volunteers,” Hawkins said.