Tying knots in trying times

Along with weaving, thrift shopping and learning pottery, Kentucky-native Bonzo expresses her creativity through macramé.

Bonzo served a mission in Salt Lake City and was no stranger to adversity during her time there.

On the fourth day in her mission, she called her president, telling him to send her home. “I had never struggled with anxiety or depression until I went into the mission field, and it hit me like a ton of bricks,” Bonzo said.