Under Halloween lights, students enjoy ‘personal moments’ with zoo animals

Petting otters through the glass, high-fiving monkeys and chatting with lions are just a few of the activities for those who visit the Idaho Falls Zoo. The zoo has closed for the season, but it continues to host events throughout the fall and winter.

On Oct. 28 and 29, the zoo hosted “Zoo Lights,” an event featuring Halloween decorations and lights on the trees and exhibits.

Coleman Cluff, a freshman studying physics, said he was curious why the zoo would put up lights around Halloween time, but after going, he thought it was really neat.

“They had neat little lawn decorations,” Cluff said. “I liked the pumpkins the most as far as decorations went.”

However, for Cluff, the highlight of the event was definitely the animal interaction. He said since fewer visitors came, the animals were more willing to interact with people.

“Our group tried to get the animals to touch the glass where our hands were,” said Cluff. “We found out that I am a monkey whisperer because I was able to convince a monkey to come up and touch the glass where my mitten was.”

James Moon, a freshman studying agronomy, said he also enjoyed the animals’ interactions.

“The lion was really active,” Moon said. “I was making lion noises at the lion and it was responding back to me. I just had a personal moment with the lion.”

Moon said he liked that the event’s low price made it a fun and inexpensive date idea.

Kennedy McManus, a sophomore studying communication, said the cheap ticket and great animal activity were highlights for her as well.

She said going to the zoo this time was different than other times because it wasn’t hot and the animals weren’t all asleep and would even approach the glass.

“We would put our hands on the glass,” McManus said. ” After a while of tapping the glass and beckoning them over, we would get a few of them to touch our hands. It was a good moment. We called it the ‘touch it test.’”

After attending “Zoo Lights” and one other zoo event in the summer, McManus said she enjoys the different events they offer.

