United States’ Air Force intends to blow BYU-Idaho away

The musical quintet that is coming to BYU-Idaho on Feb. 23 — better known as the Rampart Winds— is one of many U.S. Air Force Academy Bands that has a different characteristic as compared to the other Air Force Bands: They only play wind instruments, such as bassoon, clarinet and flute.

THE CONCERT

The BYU-Idaho Department of Music welcomes the United State Air Force Wind Quintet, on Feb. 23 in the Eliza R. Snow Recital Hall at 1 p.m. — free of admission. The theme is “Our Nation’s Tribute,” featuring classical music from American composers and patriotic music for all ages to enjoy.

The Rampart Winds will also be heading a concert in Idaho Falls on Feb. 22 at the Colonial Theater at 7 p.m. free of admission.

RAMPART WINDS

Rampart Winds also supports community relations, educational outreach and Air Force recruitment. Besides that they also play at important events — such as the First Ladies Dinner hosted by the former President Bill Clinton in Denver, the opening of the D-Day Museum in New Orleans, and ceremonies for numerous U.S. and foreign dignitaries.

Currently in the United State Air Force, the group inspires and impacts Americans and a global community through their music while serving their country.

To learn more visit the Rampart Winds website.

AIR FORCE’S BANDS

The U.S. Air Force, since 1941, has created different bands that play different types of instruments with one main goal: to honor those who have served, inspire American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and positively impact the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States of America, according to the Air Force Bands website.

To have a little taste of what is coming up, below is the video of the Rampart Winds performing “America the Beautiful.”