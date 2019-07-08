Uniting people though OSSO

“There are enough things that divide us, and this is something that can unite us,” said Sarah Garcia, a junior majoring in international studies and interning for OSSO.

OSSO stands for Orphanage Support Services Organization. They send volunteers to Ecuador and Thailand to connect with orphans individually and supply funds and materials for orphanages.

According to OSSO, the founder, Rex Head, made their mission to do everything possible to help children living in orphanages and similar institutions reach their potential.

“Head had gone down to Ecuador and saw the way the nuns were taking care of the kids,” Garcia said. “One thing he noticed was the orphans who had handicaps were lumped in with other orphans and didn’t get the attention they needed.”

Volunteers go to the orphanages in Ecuador and Thailand and care for the orphans with disabilities, so they can have the love that they need.

“It’s really important that they have that experience of being loved and being able to be kids,” Garcia said, “and to be able to grow up because they have been set aside from everyone else.”

OSSO’s office is on Main Street in Rexburg where people can purchase toys, clothes and blankets from Ecuador and Thailand and the costs go toward their cause.

“You were a kid once too,” Garcia said. “If you were in this position, how would you want the world to help you?”

Garcia mentioned a girl named Emily Meyers who was a child in one of these orphanages. She contacted OSSO to tell her story. She was adopted and grew up in the United States and is now going to school in Rexburg.

“There’s non-profits in our areas that no one really pays attention to,” Garcia said. “People are stuck in their own head. You don’t have to go far to serve or to love someone.”