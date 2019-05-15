University announces death of faculty member

by | May 15, 2019 | Campus | 1 comment

University announces death of faculty member
Sharing is caring!

Mark A. Orchard Facebook photo

A BYU-Idaho faculty member who oversaw the implementation of the college success course passed away Monday.

Mark A. Orchard leaves behind his family and wife Linda Orchard who is a faculty member in the Nursing Department.

Funeral Services are scheduled Saturday at 11 a.m. in the John Taylor Chapel.

Viewings will be held Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and Saturday morning prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in the John Taylor Building.

“University Relations is compiling a book of remembrance for the family. Employees and students are invited to submit personal remembrances and photographs to uroffice@byui.edu or in person at Biddulph 323 through May 31,” according to a university announcement.


Sharing is caring!

1 Comment

  1. Brianna E
    Brianna E on May 16, 2019 at 12:58 am

    To Bro Orchards family:
    Please know his class and his mentor ship changed the course of my life. Such a good man. He will be so missed!

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *