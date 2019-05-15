University announces death of faculty member

Sharing is caring!











Mark A. Orchard Facebook photo

A BYU-Idaho faculty member who oversaw the implementation of the college success course passed away Monday.

Mark A. Orchard leaves behind his family and wife Linda Orchard who is a faculty member in the Nursing Department.

Funeral Services are scheduled Saturday at 11 a.m. in the John Taylor Chapel.

Viewings will be held Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and Saturday morning prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in the John Taylor Building.

“University Relations is compiling a book of remembrance for the family. Employees and students are invited to submit personal remembrances and photographs to uroffice@byui.edu or in person at Biddulph 323 through May 31,” according to a university announcement.