BYU-Idaho University Relations announced today that the University will be renovating the David O. McKay Library.

The renovations will be completed in two construction phases, the first beginning August 1.

Students may have already noticed preparations for the first phase of construction have already begun, including moving offices and books out of the west and into the east wing, according to BYU-I’s Library Remodel Project webpage.

Phase one construction will renovate the west wing and basement, in addition to creating a new east wing south entrance.

Phase one construction will also block all library entrances except the north entrance near the Spori quad.

The construction will also completely close off the walkway underneath the library.

Video renderings of the planned first–floor remodel show whiteboard walls, more rectangular group tables, increased lighting, personal study areas built into the walls and glass–enclosed group study rooms similar to those found in the Science and Technology Center, all with a clean modern design.

Video renderings of the completed remodel are available here.

Phase two construction will remodel the east wing begin January 2026 and last one year.

Phase one construction will be completed in January 2026.

“Although there will be limited access to computers, books, and study space, all library services will be available throughout the remodel,” according to the Library Remodel Project’s webpage.

All tutoring centers on the second floor will stay in their current location, but librarian offices will be moved to the second-floor study rooms temporarily.

Computers and study areas in the east wing will be moved to make room for bookshelves.

Remaining books will be put into storage and interlibrary loans will provide books to students from other libraries.

Library resources and information are available online here.