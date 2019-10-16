University forum: The restoration through the eyes of a teenage prophet

At age 14, Joseph Smith Jr. declared that he had a vision of God. 10 years later in 1830, he was sustained as a prophet of God in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Richard E. Turley Jr., the managing director of the public affairs department for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will explore President Smith’s journey, in his forum “Teenage Prophet” on Thursday, Oct. 17 at the John Taylor Chapel at 11:30 a.m.

“Brother Turley has helped introduce scholarship and resources to members of the Church that help us be more fully informed about our past and more transparent about some challenging episodes and issues,” said Rob Eaton, the associate academic vice president for learning and teaching.

Eaton said that as a reader of Turley’s book “Mountain Meadows Massacre,” he believes Turley has helped build his own faith and knowledge of the restoration.

Turley has held his position as managing director since April 26, 2016. Prior to this, he served eight years as managing director of the Family and Church History Department, overseeing the Church Archives and Records Center, the Church History Library, and the Museum of Church History and Art.

After Turley expands on his thoughts about the restoration through the eyes of Joseph Smith, a Q&A will follow.

For more information on the university forum, visit the BYU-Idaho events page.