On four different occasions during the months of October and November, the University of Idaho Extention is coming to Rexburg to host a Land SMART Workshop for local landowners.
The location of the event in Rexburg is 134 E Main St.
The workshops will also be available in the following locations:
— Salmon, ID at 200 Fulton, Suite 202
— St. Anthony, ID at 19 W 1st N
— Malad City, ID at 459 S Main St.
— Preston, ID at 561 W Oneida
The dates and topics discussed at the workshop session are as follows:
— Oct. 12: Soil and Nutrient Management
— Oct. 19: Water and Irrigation Management
— Oct. 26: Pasture and Grazing Management and Invasive Management
— Nov. 2: Livestock Management and Handling Practices
According to Shannon Williams, educator and county chair over agriculture and natural resources at the UI Extention, the workshop will include a mix of lectures and hands-on activities for the participants with an online guest speaker present at each session.
“We would like to help landowners reach their goals … and be productive,” Williams said.
To register for the workshop, participants can contact Shannon Williams at 208-742-1696 or shannonw@uidaho.edu.
There is a registration fee of $50 per person with a discount of $75 for two people.
There will also be resource books and refreshments provided at each of the locations.