On four different occasions during the months of October and November, the University of Idaho Extention is coming to Rexburg to host a Land SMART Workshop for local landowners.

The location of the event in Rexburg is 134 E Main St.

The workshops will also be available in the following locations:

— Salmon, ID at 200 Fulton, Suite 202

— St. Anthony, ID at 19 W 1st N

— Malad City, ID at 459 S Main St.

— Preston, ID at 561 W Oneida

The dates and topics discussed at the workshop session are as follows:

— Oct. 12: Soil and Nutrient Management

— Oct. 19: Water and Irrigation Management

— Oct. 26: Pasture and Grazing Management and Invasive Management

— Nov. 2: Livestock Management and Handling Practices

According to Shannon Williams, educator and county chair over agriculture and natural resources at the UI Extention, the workshop will include a mix of lectures and hands-on activities for the participants with an online guest speaker present at each session.

“We would like to help landowners reach their goals … and be productive,” Williams said.

To register for the workshop, participants can contact Shannon Williams at 208-742-1696 or shannonw@uidaho.edu.

There is a registration fee of $50 per person with a discount of $75 for two people.

There will also be resource books and refreshments provided at each of the locations.