University Orchestra concert brings winter to a close

The music department is working extra hard these last few weeks to prepare for all of their winter semester final recitals — another sign spring is here. On March 26, the University Orchestra will perform in the Barrus Concert Hall in the Eliza R. Snow Center. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Anyone is welcome.

“We are thrilled to offer a fun, moving, and diverse program to the audience. We will perform pieces by composers from all over the world — including Italy (Corelli), Germany (Bach), Romania (Bartok), England (Britten), and the USA (Samuel Barber) — and spanning many centuries and cultural time periods, from Baroque to 20th Century” said Rebecca Roesler, conductor for the University Orchestra.

Three other assistant conductors will be featured on the program, all of whom will soon complete their degree in music education: Eric Kochenderfer, Sammy Jones and Hailey Heaton each have their sights set on teaching music to kids.

According to BYU-Idaho’s website, “the University Orchestra is a non-auditioned string ensemble designed to provide intermediate to advanced students a challenging and fulfilling orchestral experience.”

Here is a video of the University Orchestra performing “Pines of Rome” by Ottorino Respighi.