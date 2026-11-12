Upper Valley Safe Initiative to host workshop

The Upper Valley Safe Initiative will host a free digital safety workshop on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Madison Junior High auditorium. The workshop will address online safety concerns.

Screenshot of Flyer of event found on Rexburg Police Department Instagram page

The workshop intends to provide and equip attendees with information about platforms, tactics predators use and warning signs that can help parents recognize potential online threats.

The digital safety workshop is being organized in partnership with the Rexburg Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff's Office. The workshop will feature two expert speakers: Korey Payne, the commander of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force for the state of Idaho, and Scott Pope, board member of Upper Valley Safe Initiative and BYUI's Business Management department chair.

Payne will discuss digital threats that are affecting children within the state, while Pope will examine ideas from Jonathan Haidt's book Anxious Generation and connect them to prevalent issues amongst children, teens and young adults, as well as mental health and time spent on devices.

Digital safety concerns extend beyond children to even college students and young adults. Dean Coleman, one of the co-founders of the Upper Valley Safe Initiative and a faculty instructor for BYUI's Business Management department, explained how college students and young adults attending the workshop would benefit.

Coleman explained that attending the workshop would be especially beneficial for college students and young adults within the community because issues such as gaming, pornography and device addiction continue to have a negative effect on marriages and college-aged young adults. He also emphasized the growing concerns of financial and sextortion, as well as the increasing use of AI-generated sexual content.

"We hope to arm parents and attendees with hope, with confidence and some practical tools that are most commonly used for predators," Coleman said.

On Nov. 10, a press conference was held in preparation for the upcoming workshop. Police Chief Josh Rhodes stood in camaraderie with neighboring agencies and jurisdictions to protect children from online dangers.

"We are committed to fighting this problem on all fronts, but we can't do it all alone," Rhodes said. "Families, schools, organizations and community members all have a role in helping children get support and raising concerns ... (and) recognizing concerns early." Rhodes said.

The Upper Valley Safe Initiative is a nonprofit organization that focuses on Safety, Awareness, Freedom and Education (SAFE). Through partnerships with local law enforcement, community workshops and its free program within Madison County elementary schools, the organization works to prevent exploitation and trafficking while educating children and families about digital safety. The Upper Valley Safe Initiative also works closely with Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC).