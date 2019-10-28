Update: Avilla and Aspen complexes gas turned back on

After 48 hours without gas, heat, hot water and usage of gas appliances, Aspen and Avilla apartments are up again.

Saturday, Oct. 26, Intermountain gas company reported the apartment’s gas line passed the pressure test. The gas was turned on later that evening, giving residents warmth in their apartments.

“I am happy the issue is solved because now we can all heat our houses again, especially with the cold temperatures that have arrived,” Crystal Hadden, BYU-Idaho alumna and Avilla resident said, “I think we all are a little worried though that it could happen again.”

After fixing several gas leaks the complexes’ work was inspected and tested to make sure the gas was able to be turned on again.

According to emails from Aspen, the gas lines were fixed Friday evening but had to wait on inspectors to test the pipes.

“Not having gas was definitely hard but really makes me thankful for being prepared for emergencies like the church teaches,” Hadden said.